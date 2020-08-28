COVID-19: Kerala records highest single-day spike of 2,543 new cases

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike with 2,543 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases reported so far in the state to 69,304. The state also registered 2,097 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

So far, 45,858 people recovered from the disease, while 23,111 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 2,260 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 229 are unknown, the minister said.

Apart from this, 52 healthcare workers (22 from Thiruvananthapuram, six each from Kannur and Malappuram, five from Ernakulam, four each from Palakkad and Kozhikode, two each from Alappuzha and Thrissur and one from Kasaragod) also contracted the virus.

Of the 2,543 cases reported on Friday, 75 people came from abroad, while 156 came from other states.

With seven more COVID-19 deaths, the official toll crossed 274 on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Fathima, 70, from Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram; Madaswami Chettiyar, 80 from Karumam in Thiruvananthapuram; Madhavi, 77, from Kadannamanna in Malappuram; Aboobakr Khaji, 80, from Thirurangadi in Malappuram; Rajamma, 85, from Venpalavattom in Thiruvananthapuram; Krishnankutty, 60, from Balaramapuram from Thiruvananthapuram; and PV Yusuf, 54, from Mayyil in Kannur.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram – 532 (contact cases – 497)

Malappuram – 298 (279)

Alappuzha – 286 (228)

Ernakulam – 207 (179)

Thrissur – 189 (178)

Kozhikode – 174 (157)

Kasaragod – 157 (144)

Kollam – 156 (152)

Kannur – 135 (117)

Palakkad – 127 (98)

Kottayam – 126 (120)

Pathanamthitta – 88 (69)

Idukki – 49 (29)

Wayanad – 19 (13)

District-wise break-up of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 544

Malappuram – 345

Kasaragod – 193

Ernakulam – 155

Alappuzha – 150

Kannur – 134

Thrissur – 110

Kozhikode – 106

Kollam – 93

Palakkad – 93

Kottayam – 82

Pathanamthitta – 49

Idukki – 36

Wayanad – 7

Testing and quarantine

In the last 24 hours, 41,860 samples have been tested, the minister informed.

In total, 16,08,013 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing. A total of 1,75,094 samples also collected as part of sentinel surveillance, the minister said.

Of the 1,94,431 people under observation for suspected infection, 1,75,306 are home/institutional quarantined and 19,125 hospitalised. As many as 2,541people were hospitalised since Thursday.

30 new places were designated as hotspots on Monday, while 34 LSGs were excluded from the list. The state presently has 599 hotspots.