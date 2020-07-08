Kerala records 301 new COVID-19 cases, 107 recoveries on Wednesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike with 301 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 6,195. As many as 107 people recovered from the disease.

With this, the number of patients under treatment rose to 2,605, while 3,559 others recovered from the disease, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, 90 people contracted the virus through contact. While 99 people came from abroad, 95 came from other states.

Death toll rises

With the death of Abdul Rahman in Kasaragod and Sharafudeen in Kollam, the death toll in the state now is 30.

Abdul Rahman, 52, who hailed from Mogral Puthur gram panchayat in Kasaragod district, died on Tuesday morning. Rahman had come from Hubli in Karnataka in a car, along with three others.

The health department has asked nine individuals - his co-passengers in the car, relatives who visited him at the hospital and the medical personnel who treated him - to go into quarantine.

However, the government, in its statement, said Rahman died before reaching hospital and hence his name would not be included in the official list of COVID deaths.

Sharafudeen, 67, had been undergoing treatment for the infection at Kollam Medical College hospital. He was a native of Kayamkulam. His source of infection is yet to be determined.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 64

Malappuram - 46

Thrissur - 25

Palakkad - 25

Kannur - 22

Idukki - 20

Alappuzha - 18

Kottayam - 17

Ernakulam - 16

Kozhikode - 15

wayanad - 14

Kollam - 8

Pathanamthitta - 7

Kasaragod - 4

Today's recoveries:

Kollam - 23

Alappuzha - 16

Ernakulam - 13 (including 1 Kannur native)

Thrissur - 11

Malappuram - 11

Palakkad - 9

Kozhikode - 7 (including 1 Malappuram native)

Kasaragod - 7

Thiruvananthapuram - 6 (including 1 Pathanamthitta native)

Pathanamthitta - 3

Kannur - 1

The split-up of those from other countries: Saudi Arabia - 34, UAE - 24, Kuwait - 19, Qatar - 13, Oman - 6, Bahrain - 2, Kazakhstan -

The split-up of those from other states: Karnataka - 25, Tamil Nadu - 21, West Bengal - 16, Maharashtra - 12, Delhi - 11, Telangana - 3, Gujarat - 3, Chhattisgarh - 2, Assam - 1, Jammu and Kashmir - 1

Of the 90 contact-based cases, 60 people are from Thiruvananthapuram, while nine are from Ernakulam, seven from Malappuram, five from Kozhikode, three from Alappuzha, two each from Pathanamthitta and Kottayam, one each from Kollam and Idukki district.

Apart from this, nine BSF personnel in Thrissur, one CISF and DSC personnel in Kannur tested positive for the virus. Three ITBP personnel in Alappuzha also found to be infected.

As locally transmitted infections are on the rise in the state, Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar on Wednesday said all those who visit government and private hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms will be subjected to antigen test.

The kits for the same are being distributed to the hospitals now, he said.

More restrictions imposed

As majority of the contact-based cases – 60 people – are from Thiruvananthapuram, the government imposed stringent movement restrictions in Poonthura, Manikkavilakam, Beemapally and Puthenpally wards in Thiruvananthapuram corporation.

In Kozhikode, five people in the contact list of a pregnant woman, who tested positive on June 25, infected by the virus. All of them are relatives of the woman. Of the five people, three are native of Meleripadam near Panniyankara and other two are from Kallai. Following this, the health department collected samples of 92 people linked to the five positive cases.

A police officer who was in charge of Ponnani treasury in Malappuram district tested positive today, prompting the officials to shut down the office.

Thirurangadi municipal office also temporarily closed today as one of its staff tested positive for the virus. According to reports, the sanitation worker, attached to the health department of the municipality, was posted at a quarantine centre in Chemmad.

Following the development, the authorities have asked officials who came in contact with the person to go in quarantine. The office will reopen after disinfection, they said.