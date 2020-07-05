Explained: What is triple lockdown and how effective it is to contain COVID-19?

Thiruvananthapuram will be under triple lock in the wake of Sunday's surge in COVID-19 infections through contact.

Of 27 new cases reported in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, 22 contracted infections through contact and this has raised concerns over community spread of the disease.

What is triple lockdown?

Triple lock is a targeted strategy to contain the spread of the diseases.

Triple lockdown involves three steps.

The first step is to lock the designated area (here, it is Thiruvananthapuram Corporation) to ensure that no one entered the corporation and no one moved out of it.

The second lock will be put on the clusters (places) from where COVID-19 cases have been reported. For, chances of spreading the disease are higher in these places because of the presence of primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons.

The third lock will be on the houses of the infected persons. Because it will ensure that infected persons and their contacts stayed inside their homes. This is crucial in checking the community spread.

When will triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram come into force?

The triple lockdown will be in place for a week from 6 am on Monday (July 6, 2020).

What is allowed and what's not during triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram?

Only hospitals and medical shops will remain open, but one should carry affidavit to visit these places.

All roads to the city will be closed.

All government offices, including Secretariat, will remain closed.

Essential goods will be delivered home. The police will publish an emergency phone number for home delivery. Public will not be allowed to visit shops.

No travel will be allowed. KSRTC depots will remain shut.

What are the emergency contact numbers in Thiruvananthapuram?

Police Control room – 112. Thruvananhapuram City Police Control room – 0471-2335410, 2336410, 2337410. State Police Chief control room – 0471 – 2722500, 9497900999. State COVID Control Room at Police Headquarters – 9497900121, 9497900112.

Where was triple lockdown imposed in Kerala before?

Triple lockdown was imposed in Kasaragod on April 10 when the district had reported 155 COVID-19 cases.

The triple lock helped Kasaragod overcome the crisis and check the coronavirus spread.

How did police enforce triple lockdown in Kasaragod?

The police enforced travel restrictions in Kasaragod, barred pillion riding, limited the number of car passengers to just two and asked people not to go out of their homes if there was no emergency.

The police also harped on technology to ensure that the lock remains intact.

The police also ensured free delivery of food and medicines during the triple lockdown period.