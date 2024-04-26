EP Jayarajan admits to meeting Javadekar at son's flat; 'should have been cautious,' says Pinarayi

Kannur: LDF convener and CPM central committee member EP Jayarajan confirmed on Friday that he met BJP leader Prakash Javadekar in the presence of Dallal Nandakumar.



According to Jayarajan, Javadekar paid him a visit at his son's flat in Akkulam, Thiruvananthapuram. No political discussions were held during the meeting, Jayarajan said after casting his vote at Aroli Govt Higher Secondary School on Friday morning. The CPM leader said that a planned conspiracy has been launched against him, and indicated that legal measures would be pursued against perpetrators.

TG Nandakumar, known as Dallal Nandakumar said Javadekar, who was in charge of the state unit of the BJP, met Jayarajan at a flat in Thiruvananthapuram in his presence and sought CPM's help to let BJP win Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.

"The meeting was personal. Javadekar visited me. That's all. Can you ask a visitor to leave? I excused myself for a meeting, and he left shortly after. It was Nandakumar who brought Javadekar home. My political stance remains unchanged regardless of whom I meet. There's no need to inform the party about every visitor."

"This is an attempt to trivialise KPCC president K Sudhakaran's potential shift to the BJP," he said.

He added that he has never met BJP leader Sobha Surendran and that his son has no connection with her either. "Sobha Surendran had taken his number at a wedding and shared some pictures via Whatsapp," he said.

BJP leader Sobha Surendran said that BJP held discussions with 9 leaders from both fronts. “Meeting with EP Jayarajan was 90% successful. It's alright if EP said he doesn't know me personally, he at least admitted to meeting Javadekar,” Sobha Surendran said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM State Secretary came out in support of Jayarajan. “There is nothing wrong in meeting Javadekar, I too met him, told him BJP won't get anything from polls here. Nandakumar someone who wants to make money by any means. Jayarajan should have been more cautious though,” the Chief Minister said. “Accusations against EP is a part of anti-Communist campaign,” MV Govindan said.