LDF candidate in Thrissur has raised a cash-for-vote allegation against the BJP on the eve of the Lok Sabha election in Kerala.

V S Sunil Kumar called a press conference on Thursday to claim that BJP representatives offered Rs 500 to each household in the Sivaramapuram Colony.

Sunil Kumar, however, did not accuse BJP candidate Suresh Gopi. "I won't say anything against my competitors, I am talking about their party leadership," Sunil Kumar told media persons.

Sunil Kumar, who is a former Minister for Agriculture, has alleged that the BJP might try to lure more voters with cash tonight. "Just because those dwelling in the colonies are poor, do you think you can buy their votes? Don't question the integrity of voters in Thrissur," Sunil Kumar said.

'Illegal voters'

The LDF candidate has also claimed that the BJP added several migrant workers to a booth in Poonkunnam. "In booth number 83, they (BJP) added 268 migrant workers after giving them lodging. We are challenging it because that must be probed," Sunil Kumar said.

Main candidates in Thrissur: K Muraleedharan, Suresh Gopi, V S Sunil Kumar.

Congress' K Muraleedharan is the UDF candidate in the constituency that is one of the hotly contested seats in Kerala.

The BJP has yet to open its account in General Elections in Kerala while the Congress won 19 of the 20 seats in the state in the 2019 polls.

Sunil Kumar's claim is only the second cash-for-vote allegation in Kerala this term. Earlier, Thiruvananthapuram MP and UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor had raised a similar allegation against BJP's star candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The BJP leader, in turn, issued a legal notice to Tharoor.