These are the bypoll possibilities in Kerala should Rahul Gandhi win from Raebareli

Rahul Gandhi filing nomination papers to the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency on Friday has increased the probability of bypolls in Kerala.

Gandhi, who is also contesting from Wayanad, will have to vacate one of the two seats should he win both. Raebareli has been traditionally held by the Gandhi family with former prime minister Indira Gandhi, her husband Feroze Gandhi and their daughter-in-law Sonia Gandhi counting among its past MPs.

The election in Wayanad was held on April 27 while Raebareli will go to polls in the fifth phase, on May 20. The counting of votes across the country will be held on June 4.

If Gandhi emerges victorious from both seats and should he side with the constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Wayanad will need a bypoll to find a new MP. But there are at least five other constituencies in Kerala that are in a similar situation.

As five sitting MLAs -- K Radhakrishnan, Mukesh, Shafi Parambil, K K Shailaja and V Joy -- were in the fray in Kerala, there is a possibility of at least four more bypolls.

Palakkad MLA Shafi and Mattannur MLA Shailaja contested against each other from Vadakara. Kollam MLA Mukesh was the LDF candidate in the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency while Varkala MLA Joy contested from Attingal and Chelakara MLA Radhakrishnan was the LDF candidate in Alathur.