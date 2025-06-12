British national Viswashkumar Ramesh was the lone survivor of a fateful plane crash in Ahmedabad in which the remaining 241 on board are feared killed.

Footage of the 40-year-old walking off from the crash site with nothing more than bruises and a limp has surfaced on social media. Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G S Malik told news agency ANI that the survivor sat on seat 11A in the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight that crashed shortly after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport Thursday afternoon.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Ramesh has 'impact injuries' on his chest, eyes and feet.

Seat 11A on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight is a window seat in the first row of economy class. It was right next to an emergency exit. It is unclear how Ramesh survived the crash.

He told HT that he crash happened so quickly, and he saw bodies all around him. "I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital," Ramesh told HT.

He was admitted to the Civil Hospital at Asarwa in Ahmedabad. He was flying back to the UK after visiting his family in India. He was travelling with his brother Ajay Kumar Ramesh, whose condition is unknown.