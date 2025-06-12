Karun Nair is eager to grab the opportunity of a Test squad recall as India prepare for the unexpected in a five-match series in England. The 33-year-old famously posted, ‘dear cricket, give me one more chance’ three years ago.

"Feels very special, very grateful and very fortunate to be able to get this opportunity again," Karun Nair said in an in-house interview for the BCCI. "(I'm) really looking forward and excited to grab this opportunity with both hands," said the right-hander.

The Bengaluru Malayali has been made part of the Indian squad after eight years. He had to prove his mettle over and again in domestic cricket to force the national selectors' hand.

Last season, Karun scored 863 runs in the Ranji Trophy and 779 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with nine hundreds. He continued his exploits in the IPL, scoring 86 in his first match for Delhi Capitals.

Karun vindicated his national recall by scoring 204 for India A against England Lions in the first unofficial Test in late May.

Karun's fellow Karnataka native, K L Rahul, said he was glad to see his long-time friend return to where he belongs. "I've known him for a very long time. The months that he spent here in the UK, playing cricket and how hard and how lonely it was, and for him to be able to do all that and come back into the Indian team," Rahul told BCCI.

The stylish opener should be hoping to strike a partnership with Karun during the series. ".. hopefully his experience and his learnings from playing county cricket here will hold him in good stead when he plays the Test matches," Rahul said.

It is unclear if Karun will get a spot in the playing XI for the first Test starting June 20 in Leeds. "I have to experience that feeling; just go out there and feel it for myself. I'm sure there will be a lot of feelings, ones that I cannot express right now," Karun said.