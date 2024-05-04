Sabarimala: TDB scraps spot booking, to allow only 80,000 pilgrims per day

Pathanamthitta: The Travancore Devaswom Board has decided to scrap spot booking for Sabarimala darshan from this year's Mandala-Makaravilaku season. With this, pilgrims who booked for darshan through the virtual queue system will be allowed to enter the popular Hindu temple. Only 80,000 pilgrims can book for darshan per day, say reports.

The TDB took the decision after facing criticism over poor management in controlling the crowd at the temple during the last mandala season. The devaswom authority is planning to open the virtual queue facility three months before the pilgrimage season.

In last year's Mandala season, many devotees were forced to leave without having darshan after spending hours in the long queue. Following this, police and the devaswom board came under fire over alleged lapses in crowd management. According to the authorities, a huge number of devotees who reached the shrine through the forest paths triggered the unexpected rush.

This year, mandala pilgrimage season will commence from November 15. The Makaravilakku festival will be celebrated on January 14, 2025.