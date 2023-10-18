PN Mahesh appointed new chief priest at Sabarimala, PG Murali Namboothiri at Malikappuram

Pathanamthitta: PN Mahesh from Putillath Mana in Enanallur, Muvattupuzha was on Wednesday appointed as the new 'melsanthi' (chief priest) of the famed Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala for one year. Presently, Mahesh is the head priest of Paramekkavu Bagavathi Temple in Thrissur.

PG Murali Namboothiri from Anjoor Poongat Mana near Guruvayur was selected as the chief priest of the adjoining Malikappuram Devi temple. He was serving as the chief priest of the Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Somajiguda, Hyderabad for the past 25 years.

Both of them were selected to the auspicious position through a draw of lots held in front of the 'sreekovil' (sanctum sanctorum) of the hillock temple, located in Pathanamthitta district of the state.

The selections were made by drawing lots from a panel of priests shortlisted after interviews were conducted by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the apex temple body which manages the hill shrine.

Two children from the Pandalam royal family- Vaideh Varma (Sabarimala) and Nirupama G Verma (Malikappuram)-- took the lots in the presence of the TDB officials.

The Sabarimala temple was opened on Tuesday for Thulamasa puja. Chief priest K Jayaraman Namboothiri opened the anctum sanctorum in the presence of Tantri Kantar Mahesh Mohan.

He handed over the key to chief priest V Hariharan for opening the Malikappuram temple. Devotees performed darshan at the temple following this. Special pujas will be held at the temple till October 22. Udayastamaya puja, Padipuja, Kalabhabhishekam and Pushpabhishekam are the different pujas that will be performed.