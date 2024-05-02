Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday said that Manorama Online's 'Chuttuvattom' Awards served to empower ordinary people by offering them an opportunity "to unite for just causes and to contribute to micro-level human and social development."

The Governor was presenting the fifth season of the Chuttuvattom Awards 2023-24, jointly organised by Manorama Online and Malabar Gold and Diamond, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The winners were selected from over 2000 residents' associations across Kerala. The main theme of the year-long competition was 'Hunger-Free Society'. There were four sub-themes, too: waste management, women empowerment, responsible tax payer and projects for youth.

A smaller list of 19 associations was drawn up on the basis of the unique and innovative social and community projects developed and implemented by participating associations around the main and sub-themes. The winners were chosen from among the 19.

Poojappura Unni Nagar Residents' Association, Thiruvananthapuram, was declared the winner. Perukoni Residents' Association, Idukki, was adjudged the first runner-up, and Chathari Residents' Association, Ernakulam, was the second runner-up.

Three special jury awards were also given: Kottayam Kodimatha Residents' Association, Snehasangamam Residents' Association, Kannur, and Chenthi Residents' Association, Thiruvananthapuram. The remaining 13 associations were presented the 'Remarkable Achievement' awards.

"When Residents’ Associations channelize their energy to achieve targets in these areas, they elevate themselves from mere collection of households to a network of families that pursue the common goal of social and individual progress," the Governor said.

The Governor said the themes were chosen well. "Needless to say, these criteria are among those which define our concept of human development and social progress," he said.

The Manorama Group was also lauded for the initiative. "As we all know, Manorama Online is part of the Malayala Manorama Group, which enjoys the reputation of high reach and acceptance among readers and viewers," he said, and added: "The tradition of journalism and service followed by Manorama Group has been unique, especially in the way it has upheld communal unity and encouraged those who worked towards social progress. The common causes of Keralites have always received Manorama Group’s priority."

Further, he said that the support, wholehearted cooperation and participation that the media campaigns get from society reflect the trust reposed on them by the people. "The support and participation that Chuttuvattom has received indicates the interest and sense of unity among people in facilitating development and a healthier, happier environment," he said.

Malabar Group's Chairman M P Ahammad said that the Malabar Group had already initiated a 'Hunger-Free World' project as part of its CSR initiatives.

Dr B Ashok, Principal Secretary, Agriculture Department, MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group of Companies, Mariam Mammen Mathew, CEO, Manorama Online, and Santhosh George Jacob, Co-ordinating Editor, Manorama Online, spoke during the occasion.