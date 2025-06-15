Two Malayalam films that hit OTT platforms this week have quickly become the talk of the town — the sports comedy 'Alappuzha Gymkhana' and the fantasy entertainer 'Padakkalam'. While 'Alappuzha Gymkhana', starring Naslen, had received a decent reception during its theatrical run, 'Padakkalam' didn’t quite enjoy the same level of attention at the box office.

However, now that both films are available for streaming, many viewers have taken to social media to express their opinion, and the sentiment is clear: 'Padakkalam' deserved more hype.

One user commented, 'In my opinion #Padakkalam should have got more appreciation than #AlappuzhaGymkhana in theatres.' Another wrote, 'Padakkalam deserved more in theatres.' A third added, 'Comparing to #Padakkalam, #AlappuzhaGymkhana is an okayish movie…'

'Alappuzha Gymkhana' tells the story of five close-knit friends fresh out of school, grappling with uncertainty about their future. With limited academic prospects, they try to gain college admission through the sports quota, leading to unexpected twists and comic moments.

'Padakkalam', on the other hand, is a fantasy-laced campus drama centred around a group of college students obsessed with superheroes like Green Lantern and Batman. Their monotonous college life takes a turn when a new professor, Ranjith (played by Sharafudheen), enters the scene with his unconventional and engaging teaching style.

While both films bring something unique to the table, the post-OTT buzz suggests that 'Padakkalam' might just be the hidden gem audiences overlooked in theatres.