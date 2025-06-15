The second part of Unni Mukundan's film 'Marco' was one of the most highly anticipated sequels on a pan-Indian scale. Among recent Malayalam releases, 'Marco' stood out for its intense violence and gritty narrative, earning significant acclaim even beyond Kerala. The film's success had led the makers to confirm that a sequel was in development.

However, Unni Mukundan has now revealed that the sequel to 'Marco' will not be happening. He shared the update in response to a fan's comment on one of his Instagram posts, where the fan had asked about the status of the second part.

Unni replied: 'Apologies, but I have dropped plans to continue the Marco series. Too much negativity around the project. I’ll try my best to bring something bigger and better than Marco.'

'Marco' was released in Kerala on December 20. Despite being an 'A' certified film, it was well received by audiences. The film featured a strong ensemble cast including Jagadish, Siddique, Anson Paul, Kabir Duhan Singh, Abhimanyu Thilakan, and Yukti Thareja.