Iran launched missiles at US military bases in Qatar and Iraq on Monday evening, official media reported, in what state TV called a "powerful" response to recent American strikes on key nuclear sites.

"The operation of Iranian missiles against American bases located in Qatar and in Iraq has begun, and is called 'Blessing of Victory'," the official press agency IRNA said. AFP journalists reported hearing explosions in Doha, the capital of Qatar, home to the largest US base in the region.

Qatar said it had successfully intercepted an Iranian missile attack Monday on the United States' Al Udeid base, the largest US military facility in the Middle East.

"The Ministry of Defense announced that Qatari air defenses successfully intercepted a missile attack targeting Al Udeid Air Base," it said in a statement, adding that "the incident did not result in any deaths or injuries".

"We affirm that the State of Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner proportional to the nature and scale of this blatant aggression," foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said in a statement, adding that the US base had been evacuated as a precaution ahead of the attack," Qatar said.