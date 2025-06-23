Jeethu Joseph dismissed rumours that Drishyam 3 would be simultaneously filmed in three languages -- Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu. The veteran filmmaker told Manorama Online that it was not practical to shoot multiple versions of the movie simultaneously. However, Jeethu revealed that the makers are contemplating the scope of releasing all the movies at the same time.

“I am not sure whether the movie could be shot simultaneously in many languages. I am still writing the script. They are waiting for the script work to finish. I will share my script with them once it is done so that they can make the necessary changes to suit the respective languages. Such changes were made in the first two parts; but the basic story would be mine.

Shooting the movie simultaneously in three languages is impractical. The dates of the lead actors from other industries may not be available when Lalettan's (Mohanlal) time slot is available. However, we are exploring the possibility of releasing all the movies at the same time. Everyone would watch these movies when they are released on OTT, so it would affect the scope of other movies. We are considering a simultaneous release. Abhishek Patak who will be directing the Hindi version met me in Kochi. He asked me when I could share the script. It is impossible to stop the speculations about the film on social media,” Jeethu said. The makers had officially announced that 'Drishyam 3' would go on the floors in October this year.