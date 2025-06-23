India played out a familiar script in the second innings as they did in the first, throwing away a brilliant start to fold meekly, and set England a target of 371 runs, of which their openers added 21 at close of play on the penultimate day.

England will go into the final day needing 350 to win, daunting but not impossibe on a Headingley surface that has stayed true to batting for more than 320 overs.

Rishabh Pant plays a shot on day four of the Headingley Test at Leeds on June 23, 2025. Photo: PTI

India were brilliant for the most part of the day, but looked amateurish when it mattered the most. Centuries from K L Rahul (137) and Rishabh Pant (118) set the perfect platform to build on, but the Indian innings crumbled, going from 333/5 to 364 all out; the last five added 31 runs. In the first innings, Team India's last five wickets fell for 24 runs.

Just like debutant Sai Sudharsan, who did well not to be dismissed for a duck again and made 30, Karun Nair helped himself to 20 before playing it back into the hands of Chris Woakes. Josh Tongue ripped through the Indian tail (3/72) and took a blinder off Shoaib Bashir's bowling (2/90) to remove the last man, Prasidh Krishna. Byrdon Carse, who started the day by dismissing Indian skipper Shubman Gill, finished on 3/80.

When Carse got Gill early, after just two runs had been added to the overnight score of 90/2, it seemed like India would struggle. But Rahul and Pant turned the tide, adding 195 runs for the fourth wicket.

Rahul made amends for missing out (42) after a solid start in the first innings. India went to lunch at 153/3, and Rahul returned to hit his seventh Test ton.

Left-hander Pant played his usual game until he reached the 90s, from where it took him 26 balls to get to his sixth Test ton. But then he switched back to T20 mode and perished soon playing a wild swing to Bashir.

England's first innings had folded for 465 in response to India's 471. Most notably, their last five batters contributed 8 times as many runs as India's last five, a stat the visitors' dressing room would be wary of going into the final day.

Brief scores: India 471 & 364 in 96 overs (KL Rahul 137, Rishabh Pant 118, Sai Sudharsan 30, Josh Tongue 3/72, Brydon Carse 3/80, Shoaib Bashir 2/90) vs England 465 & 21/0. Stumps on Day 4