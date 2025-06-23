Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has opened up about the deeply traditional and at times dramatic experience of marrying actress Lin Laishram in Manipur. The couple tied the knot in 2023 in a traditional Meitei ceremony, and while glimpses of the celebration were shared online at the time, Randeep is now shedding light on what really happened behind the scenes.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, the actor spoke candidly about the cultural shocks he encountered during the wedding rituals — one of which involved a surprising provision for urination during the ceremony.

“The rituals were incredibly detailed,” Randeep said. “As the groom, I had to follow every step precisely. I even had a helper — more like a cultural tutor — guiding me through the process.” Describing one such ritual, he recalled, “Once you place the ceremonial piece on your head, you're not allowed to tilt it. They give you a bowl and an umbrella and place you in a sort of holding area. Everyone comes to look at you, and you’re expected to sit there looking dignified.”

The actor continued with a laugh, “During the mandap ceremony, they wrapped a blanket around me and said I couldn’t move. For nearly two hours, I had to sit perfectly upright, head straight. Eventually, I asked what the bowl was for, and the helper casually said, ‘In case you need to pee. Just open the umbrella and go. You’re god now — you can’t get up.’”

Adding to the surreal atmosphere, the wedding was held amid political tension in Manipur. Randeep shared that it was only with the help of his friend Brigadier Sanghwan from the Assam Rifles that the ceremony could even be arranged.

“There was basically a civil war going on,” he said. “As soon as the pheras ended, hundreds of AK-47s went off in the air. It was all very intense, but unforgettable.”