Never instructed anyone to approach Kalamandalam Gopi, will see him if possible: Suresh Gopi

Thrissur: NDA candidate Suresh Gopi on Tuesday addressed the controversy sparked by a social media post from Raghu Gurukripa, the son of renowned Kathakali artist Kalamandalam Gopi.

Suresh Gopi said he would meet Kalamandalam Gopi if no one played spoilsport. He also stated that his party leaders would decide whether he should visit Karunakaran's memorial.



"Many individuals have visited my home seeking support. I welcomed all of them. Gopi's refusal to accept me is a political decision, not disregard. I need to ascertain if he genuinely cares for me or not.



"The recent social media post by Raghu Gurukripa, claiming that I sought his father Kalamandalam Gopi's blessings for a Padma Bhushan in return is baseless.

"I want to clarify that I never instructed anyone to contact Kalamandalam Gopi. He is my mentor. The party has outlined whom to meet in the constituency. I also desire to meet Gopi asan for seeking his blessings. If I'm denied permission, I will visualise him in my mind make an offering in Guruvayur," he said.

Gopi's son Gurukripa, in a now-deleted post, alleged that a famous doctor called his father and said that Suresh Gopi would come to his house seeking his blessings. Raghu retracted the post amidst widespread discussion. Gopi resides in Peramangalam, which falls in Alathur Lok Sabha constituency.



"When my father informed the doctor that the BJP was not welcome, the doctor asked him (Kalamandalam Gopi) whether he wanted the Padma Bhushan or not," Gurukripa alleged in the post, screenshots of which were also circulated widely on social media. He also alleged that many VIPs are trying to woo his father for Suresh Gopi. Eighty seven-year-old Kalamandalam Gopi is renowned for his captivating and emotive portrayal of virtuous roles in Kathakali, with notable performances including Nalan and Karnan.

Visit to Karunakaran's memorial

"CPM leader M A Baby is aware of my past association with SFI. I have sat in Baby's class. The Congress party needs to check whether it has honoured K Karunakaran adequately or not. My bond with Karunakaran's family transcends politics. My leaders will decide about the visit to Karunakaran's memorial. I will not intrude anywhere," he said.

"Visiting Karunakaran's sister-in-law's residence entails no political agenda or solicitation of votes. Voting is a matter of personal choice. Individuals act according to their conscience. My success will depend on individual support," Suresh Gopi said.