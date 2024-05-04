2-metre high waves hit Purakkad in Alappuzha: Reports

Alappuzha: Waves reaching up to two metres struck the coastal area of Purakkad in Alappuzha district, reaching the National Highway situated 300 meters away on Saturday evening. The water entered houses and washed away a few boats that had been pulled ashore.

“The incident occurred around 7 pm,” said A S Sudarshanan, president of Purakkad Panchayat. "Panchayat members and local people are on alert. We have put ambulance and other essential services on stand by, and are ready to face any emergency should such a case arise,” he said.

Earlier, Purakkad had witnessed the sea receding by nearly 50 metres on March 19 and again by nearly 25 metres on March 31. While the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority assured of no dangers, the increasing number of such instances is seen as a sign of climate change affecting the shores.

Meanwhile, the National Ocean Situation Research Centre (INCOIS) has issued an orange alert along the Kerala coast as part of the unusual sea phenomenon. It has warned of high waves between 0.5 m to 1.5 m till Sunday midnight.

People in the danger areas are advised to stay away. Boats are to be tied safely in the harbour or ashore. The safety of fishing equipment is also to be ensured. People are to stay away from beaches after 10 pm. Fisherfolks are to avoid going to the sea during this time, a release by Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said.