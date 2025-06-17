Chalakudy: Thanks to the swift and selfless action of local residents, the potentially devastating fire that broke out at Ukken’s shopping complex in Chalakudy could be brought under control immediately. It was largely due to this collective work put up by the community that the blaze was contained before it could spread further.

As the blaze broke out, there was no waiting for orders or hesitation. Local traders, employees of the complex, auto-rickshaw drivers, headload workers and bystanders all pitched in spontaneously to control the fire and save valuable goods. By the time the Fire and Rescue Department reached the scene, efforts to douse the flames were already well underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most critical operations was the removal of hundreds of paint tins stored inside the building, many weighing up to 20 kilograms. Had these ignited, the fire could have turned catastrophic. Locals and members of the Civil Defence team formed a human chain, passing the paint tins hand-to-hand to safety. his work was done even as they stood ankle-deep in hot, molten paint that had spilled across the floor.

Despite the toxic fumes and thick smoke that spread through the area, no one backed away. The spirit of volunteerism was evident, with notable participation from former municipal chairman V O Pilappan, Mechanics Association President Joy Moothedan and clergy from St Mary’s Forane Church, including Vicar Fr Varghese Pathadan and Assistant Vicars Fr Christy Chittakkara and Fr Akhil Thandiyekkal.

ADVERTISEMENT

On behalf of the Merchants Association, Joy Moothedan expressed gratitude to all who participated in the rescue operation.

Civil Defence Team shines in crisis

The 12-member Civil Defence team from the Chalakkudy Fire and Rescue Department, including three women, played an exemplary role in the operation. According to P O Varghese, the officer in charge of the Fire Station, their tireless efforts were instrumental in evacuating the inflammable stock from the godown and assisting with water hose connections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Led by Captain Vijith Vijayan, the team comprising Rahul, Anumol, M J Jobi, Vijesh, Jenson, Mahesh, Sumesh, Davis, Beena and P R Ranjith reached the site around 9 am and immediately joined the firefighting and relief operations.