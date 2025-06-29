Kochi: The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Court has ordered IHA Designs, an Alappuzha-based saree shop, to pay a total of ₹36,500 to a customer after a saree purchased for an engagement ceremony lost its colour on the very first day it was worn.

The complaint was filed under Section 35 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The complainant, Joseph Niclavose from Koovappady, Ernakulam, had bought 14 sarees worth ₹89,199 from the store for his wife and other relatives to wear at his sister’s engagement. One of the sarees, priced at ₹16,500, faded immediately after it was worn, causing distress to the family on the special occasion.

The court observed that the company’s failure to respond to the complaint amounted to a deficiency in service and an unethical business practice. “Courts cannot remain silent in the face of such actions by traders who are not customer-friendly,” noted the bench comprising D B Binu, V Ramachandran and T N Srividya.

The court directed IHA Designs to refund the price of the saree (₹16,500) and pay an additional ₹20,000 as compensation and litigation costs within 45 days.

Advocate Alvin Jewel S S appeared for the complainant.