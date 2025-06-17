Nepal and the Netherlands played a record three Super Overs to decide a winner in a tri-series match in Glasgow on Tuesday. No professional men's game, including List A matches, had been stretched to such an extent before. In the end, the Netherlands prevailed.

Zach Lion-Cachet proved to be the difference maker with a tidy third Super Over for the Dutch, which fetched two wickets and gave away no runs. Michael Levitt hit a six to bring an end to the thrilling contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first Super Over was enforced after Nandan Yadav hit a last-ball four to take Nepal to 152/8 in response to the Netherlands' 152/7. Teja Nidamanuru top-scored with 35 for the Netherlands, while Sandeep Lamichhane bagged 3/18. For Nepal, captain Rohit Paudel scored 48 after opener Kushal Bhurtel added 34 from 23. Daniel Doram bagged 3/14 for the Dutch.

Super Over 1
Opener Bhurtel hammered 18 off five against Doram to power Nepal to 19/1.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Netherlands innings began with a six from Levitt, but Karan K C only leaked three runs in the next three balls. Max O'Dowd hit a six and a boundary to get the Dutch to 19/0 and force a second tie-breaker.

Super Over 2
Captain Scott Edwards promoted himself and started with a six off Lalit Rajbanshi. O'Dowd hit a six in the third ball, but Rajbanshi kept it tight, giving away just four runs in the next four balls. The Netherlands posted 17/1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nepal captain Paudel took charge of the chase and launched Klein for a six. Dipendra Singh Airee failed to connect twice, which left Nepal needing a six off the last ball. This time he got a solid connection and the Nepal made it to 17/0, forcing a third Super Over.

Super Over 3
Lion-Cachet dismissed Paudel in the first ball, which Klein caught. He then bowled two dot balls, pitching it up against Rupesh Singh before getting the batter to edge behind.

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.