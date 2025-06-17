Indian batting star Smriti Mandhana has reclaimed her World No. 1 spot in ODIs after a six-year gap.

The stylish left-hander displaced South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt from the top spot in the latest rankings released by the ICC (International Cricket Council).

Wolvaardt lost 19 rating points to slip to the third position on 719 points, while England's Natalie Sciver-Brunt moved up to reach No. 2 on 719 points.

Mandhana has 727 points, thanks to her brilliant form of late, including a century in the tri-series against Sri Lanka and South Africa. She was the No. 1 ODI batter in 2019 when she accumulated a career-high 799 rating points.

No other Indian is in the top 10 of the women's batting rankings, which is occupied by only one other Asian: Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu (rank 8). Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur are ranked 15th and 16th, respectively.

Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma maintained her No. 4 place in women's ODI bowling rankings. England's Sophie Ecclestone remains the No. 1 ODI bowler, with Australian pair Ash Gardner and Megan Schutt placed second and third respectively.