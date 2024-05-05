DFO, who unearthed scale of Sugandhagiri tree-felling, transferred

Wayanad: The Forest Department on Saturday issued a transfer order to South Wayanad DFO A Shajna as part of the disciplinary action on alleged supervisory lapses in ensuring procedures in the Sugandhagiri tree-felling case. Shajna has been transferred to Kasaragod as Assistant Conservator of Social Forestry.

There was massive tree felling on forest land reserved for the Sugandhagiri Cardamom project in February this year. Trees were felled by misusing 20 cutting permissions that were given to remove trees, which posed danger to houses and vehicles.

Though in the initial report, only 36 illegal felling incidents were reported, a direct inquiry by the DFO shed light on 107 incidents. The DFO suspended three department personnel directly involved in the felling and seized trucks and earth movers used to load and transport the trees. It was at this point that a fresh investigation team was formed by the Department comprising officials from outside Wayanad.

As per the transfer order, a sequel to the report of the Additional Principal Chief Forest Conservator (Vigilance and Forest Intelligence), the DFO failed to conduct necessary field examinations, which allowed the culprits to smuggle the trees in multiple loads.

The Department had issued a memo to the DFO seeking an explanation on April 17, in connection with the tree felling at Sugandhagiri. The memo was cancelled the same day. Later, a suspension order was issued to the DFO and two other officials, which was also withdrawn the same day citing legal irregularities.

Explaining the reason for the unusual procedure, Minister for Forests, A K Saseendran had told Onmanorama that the report of the special team that investigated the Sugandhagiri tree-felling case had recommended the government to only seek an explanation. He had said that disciplinary action would follow based on the explanation. However, it is understood that the transfer order was issued without seeking an explanation from the DFO.