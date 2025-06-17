The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intensified rainfall across Kerala over the next two days and issued an orange alert for two districts on Tuesday. A yellow alert has also been issued for eight other districts.

In light of the continuing inclement weather, all educational institutions in Kasaragod district and the Kuttanad taluk of Alappuzha district will remain closed. In Kottayam district, institutions functioning as relief camps and the Kiliroor SNDP HSS will also be shut on Tuesday. However, scheduled examinations will proceed as planned.

An orange alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod districts, while a yellow alert is in place for Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram and Palakkad. No alert is issued for the rest of the districts.

An orange alert indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall ranging from 12 cm to 20 cm, while a yellow alert signifies expected rainfall between 7 cm and 11 cm.

Meanwhile, the weather agency has also warned of strong winds reaching speeds of 50–60 kmph along the Kerala coast, along with high waves between 3.3 and 3.5 metres until June 19. Fishermen have been advised to exercise caution and avoid venturing into the sea.

In the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Monday, Thennala in Malappuram recorded the highest rainfall at 21 cm, followed by Vadakara in Kozhikode with 18 cm and Bayar in Kasaragod with 16 cm.