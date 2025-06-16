In view of the inclement weather, all educational institutions in Kuttanad taluk of Alappuzha district will remain closed on Tuesday. Professional colleges, Anganwadis, and tuition centres in the taluk will also remain closed.

The Alappuzha District Collector said that the holiday will not apply to previously scheduled examinations.

Additionally, all educational institutions functioning as relief camps and Kiliroor SNDP HSS in Kottayam district will remain closed on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

Parts of Kerala experienced heavy rainfall (7–11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rainfall (12–20 cm in 24 hours) on Monday. The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall (7–11 cm in 24 hours) at isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday. Strong surface winds with speeds occasionally reaching 50–60 kmph on 16th June 2025, and 40–50 kmph on 17th and 18th June 2025, are also very likely to prevail over Kerala and Lakshadweep.