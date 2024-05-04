No ban on Arali in temples; action pending authentic report, says Devaswom Board

Thiruvananthapuram: The President of the Travancore Devaswom Board, P S Prashanth, has clarified that there is currently no ban on the use of Arali flowers (Oleander) for puja and nivedya in temples. There is no authentic report suggesting that Arali flowers may cause harm or death, he said. However, the Travancore Devaswom Board President stated that if any credible reports emerge indicating a potential risk, the Board will seriously consider banning the use of Arali flowers in temples.

The Travancore Devaswom Board is convening today to deliberate on this matter and make a decision. Prior to this meeting, the President of the Board reiterated the current position regarding the use of Arali flowers.

The other day, Surya Surendran, a native of Haripad, collapsed and died at Nedumbassery airport while en route to the UK to start a new job as a nurse. The preliminary conclusion is that her death was caused by chewing a leaf or flower of the Arali plant. The Forest Research Center has confirmed the presence of a toxic element in Arali. The impact of the poison depends on the quantity that enters the body. Arali has already been banned in some temples in the state. Devaswom Chairman Dr V K Vijayan stated that Arali has not been used for puja or garlanding in the Guruvayur temple for a long time.