Malayali woman’s mysterious death in Canada: Husband suspected to have reached India

Chalakudy (Thrissur): Even as the Canadian police have begun investigating the mysterious death of a Malayali woman in her house in Canada where she stayed with her husband, it is reported that her husband has travelled to India.

Donna (30), daughter of Padikkala Sajan and Flora, residents of Palace Road here, died a week ago. The police discovered Donna’s body after breaking into the locked house. Relatives in Canada were allowed to see the body on May 16.

Since Donna’s death occurred under mysterious circumstances, the Canadian police have initiated an investigation. The investigating officers received information that her husband, Lal K Paulos, hailing from Kannampuzha in Kuttichira, had travelled to India and arrived at Delhi airport. They have also issued a lookout notice for Lal.

Following this, Donna’s relatives lodged a complaint with the Kerala DGP and the rural district police chief. Donna and Lal were married three years ago. Her father has stated that efforts are underway to bring her body home.