Pantheerankavu case: Rahul not German citizen; dowry harassment charges slapped on mother, sister

Kozhikode: The police have decided to slap dowry harassment charges on the mother and sister of the prime accused in the Pantheerankavu domestic abuse case, Rahul P Gopal. According to the police, Rahul's wife hailing from North Paravur in Ernakulam faced brutal torture from him in the first week of their marriage. The couple got married on May 5.

Though the police have issued a notice to Rahul's mother and sister, they have not given their statements yet. Rahul's mother Ushakumari is undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The police have also seized the hard disk containing CCTV visuals of their home.

On Wednesday, the police recorded the victim's statement regarding the domestic abuse. She told police that Rahul made her drink alcohol forcibly, causing her to vomit. The groom's mother, Ushakumari, and another friend Rajesh had also joined the couple for drinks at the time. The statement has been handed over to Feroke Division Assistant Commissioner who is in charge of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Rahul's friend Rajesh was nabbed by the cops on Friday. Rajesh (32) of Mankaavu Kacherikunnu had accompanied Rahul to Bengaluru in a car, police said. He was arrested by the Feroke SP.

A Blue Corner notice has been issued by Interpol against Rahul. The police suspect the Kozhikode native fled from Bengaluru to Singapore and from there to Germany. Police have not yet received confirmation from Interpol that he is in Germany. Though Ushakumari claimed that Rahul is a German citizen this is not true. He currently, posses an Indian passport.

The Special Branch had received intelligence indicating that Rahul might attempt to flee the country. Following interrogation on May 12, Rahul was released by the Special Branch. However, by May 14, he had already gone into hiding.