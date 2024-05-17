Pantheerankavu case: Bride force-fed alcohol; Rahul's friend arrested for helping him flee

Kozhikode: The police on Friday arrested a friend of Rahul P Gopal, the prime accused in the Pantheerankavu domestic abuse case, for helping him flee the state. Rajesh (32) of Mankaavu Kacherikunnu had accompanied Rahul to Bengaluru in a car, police said. He was arrested by the Feroke SP.

'Force-fed alcohol'

Police are also searching for Rahul who is also accused for the brutal torture of his wife hailing from North Paravur in Ernakulam. A Blue Corner notice was issued by Interpol against Rahul. The police suspect the Kozhikode native fled from Bengaluru to Singapore and from there to Germany. Authorities are also planning to interrogate his mother to corroborate the girl's statements.

On Wednesday, the police recorded the victim's statement regarding the domestic abuse. She told police that Rahul made her drink alcohol forcibly, causing her to vomit. The groom's mother, Kumari, and another friend had also joined the couple for drinks at the time. The police might take Kumari into custody to verify the girl's statements. The statement has been handed over to Feroke Division Assistant Commissioner who is in charge of the investigation.

The case

The domestic violence came to light when the woman's family visited Rahul's residence on Sunday for a post-wedding ceremony. The couple got married on May 5. After noticing bruises on the woman's body, family members questioned her. She revealed that Rahul had assaulted her brutally and attempted to strangle her with a mobile charger cable suspecting infidelity. Subsequently, the woman's family took her to the police station and filed a complaint against Rahul. She also announced her decision to end her week-long marriage.