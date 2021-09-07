Kerala govt discontinues night curfew and Sunday lockdown

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has decided to do away with the night curfew (10 pm to 6 am) and Sunday lockdown.

The decision was announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his daily COVID briefing on Tuesday.

The government has also allowed residential training centres for people above 18 to open up provided the students and teachers have received at least one dose of vaccination.

From Oct 4, institutions offering Technical, Polytechnic and Medical education will be allowed be permitted to function. Final year students of UG and PG courses and their teachers, who have received the first dose of COVID vaccination can attend the classes. The centres will function in a bio-bubble model.

Other institutions in the higher education department will be allowed to operate. "Students of final year UG and PG courses along with teachers and other staff should complete at least the first dose of vaccination this week itself. Those eligible for the second dose should receive it soon," the chief minister said.

Vaccination of school teachers

Noting that the academic year of the tenth and plus-two students is important, the chief minister said that school teachers should complete their vaccination this week itself; they will be prioritised.

The General Education and Higher Education Departments should make the necessary arrangements for it. The departments concerned should get clarity on the matter in ten days, said Vijayan.

Covishield second dose

The Centre has to decide on the High Court's order that the second dose of covishield vaccines can be bought after four weeks, said the chief minister. The state will contact the Centre expressing readiness, he added.

