Kerala records highest single-day spike of 4,696 COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Kerala recorded its highest single-day spike of 4,696 COVID cases on Sunday. It is the fourth consecutive day that the state is reporting more than 4000 cases. With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state surged to 39,415.

Thiruvananthapuram district topped the list again with 892 cases while Malappuram (483), Kollam (330), Kozhikode (536) and Ernakulam (537) reported worrying trends.

Contact cases continue to remain the largest contributor to daily COVID counts - a clear sign that local transmission continues unabated in the state. Of the new cases, 4,425 had contracted the virus through contact. 41,630 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Sixteen COVID deaths too were confirmed in the state. More deaths were reported, but the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thiruvananthapuram- 892 (contact cases - 859)

Ernakulam - 537 (499)

Kozhikode - 536 (522)

Malappuram - 483 (465)

Kollam - 330 (306)

Thrissur - 322 (319)

Palakkad - 289 (266)

Kottayam - 274 (262)

Kannur - 242 (220)

Alappuzha - 219 (210)

Kasaragod - 208 (197)

Pathanamthitta - 190 (153)

Wayanad - 97 (89)

Idukki - 77 (58)

Of the new cases, 44 had come from abroad while 137 came from other states. 4,425 contracted the virus through contact. Of them, the source of 459 of them are not known.

Eighty health workers too contracted the virus. They include 29 from Thiruvananthapuram, 12 from Kannur, 9 from Malappuram, 7 each from Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam, 6 from Kasaragod, 4 from Kollam, 3 from Thrissur, 2 from Palakkad and 1 from Alappuzha.

Ten INHS workers in Ernakulam have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Recoveries:

2,751 recoveries were also reported in the state. So far, 95,702 have been cured of the virus in the state.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 478

Kollam - 151

Pathanamthitta - 89

Alappuzha - 202

Kottayam - 121

Idukki - 65

Ernakulam - 289

Thrissur - 210

Palakkad - 145

Malappuram - 388

Kozhikode - 240

Wayanad - 53

Kannur - 157

Kasaragod - 163

A total of 2,22,179 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 1,96,261 are under home or institutional quarantine while 25,918 are in hospitals. 3,154 were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.

41,630 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 24,27,374 samples were tested from the state. Also, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 1,95,841 samples were tested from priority groups.

Twenty-two regions were designated as hotspots while 14 were excluded from the list. There are currently 638 hotspots in the state.