COVID-19 toll rises to 535 in Kerala with 16 new deaths on Sunday

Sixteen COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Sunday.

They are:

• Kunjalan (69) from Chalavara in Palakkad who died on September 14

• Baiju (48) from Koonthalloor in Thiruvananthapuram who died on September 17

• Ummer Haji (65) from Meenathur in Malappuram

• Alikhan (58) from Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram

• Mariyumma (82) from Karipparambu in Malappuram

• Moineen Kunji (68) a native of Kasaragod who died on September 7

• Parameswaran Nair (76) a native of Edakalathur in Thrissur who died on September 15

• Beekutty (60) from Mangalam in Malappuram who died on September 16

• Radhamma (50) from Kovila in Kollam

• Omanamma (62) a native of Thrissur who died on September 11

• TK Shashi (67) from Vadakode in Ernakulam who died on September 13

• Mariam (69) from Aripparambu in Kottayam who died on September 3

• Babu (52) from Changanassery in Kottayam who died on September 1

• VT Abraham (90) from Monipally in Kottayam

• PK Gopi (71) from Cherpungal in Kottayam who died on September 4

• Mariamma Thomas (82) from Chakungal in Kottayam who died on August 28

With this, COVID toll in the state rises to 535.

More deaths

More deaths were reported, but the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Five more have succumbed to COVID comorbidities in Kerala on Sunday.

One of them is a doctor who runs a private clinic in Attakulangara in Thiruvananthapuram district, marking the first instance that a doctor has died on account of the virus in Kerala. He has been identified as Dr MS. Abdeen. He was 73 years old.



Briji (38), hailing from Kanjiramkulam in Thiruvananthapuram, died to COVID on Sunday. She was undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Her husband – a police officer – have also tested positive for the virus.



Razia Beevi (59), a resident of Pathiyoorkala in Alappuzha, who was suffering from cancer, died in Alappuzha while Bhaskaran, a native of Adoor, and Krishnan (85), a native of Pandalam, died in Pathanamthitta.