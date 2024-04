Two Malayali nurses were among three killed in a road accident at Nizwa in Oman.

Thrissur native Majida Rajesh, Kollam native Shajeera Ilyas and a woman from Egypt were run over by a speeding vehicle. The vehicle rammed into five nurses who were waiting to cross the road. The other two have been admitted to a hospital with injuries.

The accident took place around noon local time in the Dakhiliyah ‍Governorate about 15 km from Muscat.