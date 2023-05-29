Malayalam
Malayali nurse, who famously assisted in a Keralite's mid-air delivery, found dead in UK

Tomy Vattavanal
Published: May 29, 2023 07:36 PM IST
Prathibha Kesavan was working at Addenboorke's Hospital in Cambridge. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | World

A Malayali nurse, who became famous for assisting another Keralite to deliver onboard a flight two years ago, was found dead at her residence in the UK on Monday.

Prathibha Kesavan, a native of Kumarakom, died hours before she was to fly home to bring her family.

The cause of death is yet to be known but Prathibha's family and friends suspect a heart attack.

Prathibha had reached the UK two years ago and was working at Addenboorke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Prathibha's sister who lives in London reached out to her friends after she did not return her calls. On enquiry, they came to know of Prathibha's passing.

In October 2021, Prathibha was part of a medical emergency team that attended to a passenger who went into labour on a London-bound Air India flight.

Prathibha had helped Pathanamthitta-native Mariya Philip deliver a boy midair.

Prathibha's father K Kesavan is a retired teacher and secretary of CPM's Kumarakom North local committee. She was an active member of Kairali UK.

