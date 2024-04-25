Dallal Nandakumar's latest: Prakash Javadekar sought CPM's help for Thrissur

Kochi: T G Nandakumar, a controversial political dealer, has added much spice to the election scene in Kerala on the eve of voting with a series of purported revelations.

Nandakumar, known as Dallal Nandakumar, said BJP leader Prakash Javadekar had met CPM veteran and Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor E P Jayarajan and tried unsuccessfully to make an election arrangement.

Nandakumar said Javadekar, who was in charge of the state unit of the BJP, met Jayarajan at a flat in Thiruvananthapuram in his presence and sought CPM's help to let BJP win Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.

“Javadekar promised to settle the Lavalin case, end the probe into the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case and the Vaidekam resort issue, all in return for the CPM’s help in Thrissur. EP said a firm no,” Nandakumar said.

The CBI’s plea challenging the acquittal of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the SNC-Lavalin case has been pending before the Supreme Court for long.

Nandakumar said the BJP would also help the LDF retain power in 2026 in Kerala. “I asked him if he was sure about the NDA retaining power at Centre in 2024,” Nandakumar said.

Nandakumar said Jayarajan had no plan to join BJP. “Is he mad to make such a decision?,” Nandakumar asked.

Nandakumar met the media in Kochi after Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran alleged that Jayarajan was all set to join BJP.

Nandakumar said the BJP had held discussions with Sudhakaran and almost got him to the party. He said Sudhakaran backed out as he was made the KPCC chief.

'Sobha tried to buy L-G post'

Nandakumar said Sobha Surendran, BJP leader and NDA candidate in the Alappuzha LS seat, had tried to get the lieutenant governor's post in Puducherry by bribing the chief minister of the union territory. He said Sobha had told him that she wanted a crucial post to get a better foothold in the party as she was frequently being neglected by leaders like V Muraleedharan, K Surendran and B L Santhosh.

“She told me she could get the post of Puducherry LG by paying Rs 1 crore to someone. She had Rs 80 lakh ready with her and wanted Rs 20 lakh more. She sought it from me as advance for the land, but I said I could pay only Rs 10 lakh,” Nandakumar said.

Nandakumar and Sobha Surendran. Photo: Manorama

Earlier, Padmakumar had alleged Sobha was refusing to pay him Rs 10 lakh even after he backed off the land deal. He said Sobha did not clear the doubts he had raised about the land documents.

Responding to the allegations, Sobha said Nandakumar was not ready to get the land transferred to his name.

Nandakumar has also accused NDA candidate in Pathanamthitta constituency Anil Antony of accepting Rs 25 lakh as a bribe for clearing the appointment of a standing counsel of the CBI. He said he got the money back after several attempts since Anil did not keep his promise. Anil has denied the allegations.