The Kerala Film Producers' Association, which had been consistently releasing box-office data of films since February, is yet to release the collection report of movies that hit theatres in May and June. Kerala Film Producers' Association secretary B Rakesh told Onmanorama that there are plans to consolidate the data and release it through their YouTube channel 'Vellithira'. He added that no films, except 'Thudarum' directed by Tharun Moorthy and produced by M Renjith, who was former president of the Kerala Film Producers' Association, did well at the box office in recent times.

While the move has come as a relief to many within the film industry, producers like Sandra Thomas have alleged that the delay was deliberate since some of the films produced by office-bearers, including Listin Stephen were among the latest releases. "I have opposed the association's move to release the box-office report since day one. The association claims it was meant to inform people about the huge losses producers face due to the high remuneration of the actors. However, it has only hurt them and their business further. These figures send out a negative message to OTT players and other investors. So, if they were this keen to share the details, why has the association failed to share the report of the last two months?

"Don't you think it is unfair to the producers of the films released prior to that? The rule should apply to everyone. Instead, they are trying to protect their own interests. For example, two of Listin Stephen's films had hit theatres in the last two months. They delayed the report to ensure he can sell the OTT business of those two films," she alleged.

Though Listin Stephen was not available for comments, G Suresh Kumar rubbished the allegations. "If that is the case, then M Renjith's film did the best business of the lot. Such allegations don't hold merit," he said.

Producer Santhosh T Kuruvilla, who has also criticised the association for releasing the internal data regarding film releases, said the film body should stop publishing the report completely. "I am sure they have understood the damage of releasing such reports, which is why they have not released the reports in the last two months. I raised my concern because I know many producers who are already facing huge losses since their films are not doing good business. Introducing such initiatives to release box office collections will only do more harm to such producers. The association should completely abandon such plans," he said.