Kozhikode: A two-month-old boy from Kakkur died on Sunday after being given local anaesthesia ahead of a circumcision procedure at the Cooperative Clinic.

The deceased Emin Adam developed breathing difficulties soon after being administered anaesthesia and was rushed to a private hospital in the city. He died while under treatment around 12.10 pm.

Following a complaint filed by the baby’s grandfather, Shareef, Kakkur police registered a case under Section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

“We can confirm the cause of death only after the post-mortem examination,” a police officer from Kakkur station told Onmanorama. The inquest and post-mortem are scheduled for Monday at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, the officer added.

Emin is the son of Imthiyas from Chelannur. 

