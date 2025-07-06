The first-look teaser of 'Dhurandhar', featuring Bollywood star Ranveer Singh in the lead role, was released on Sunday to celebrate the actor's birthday. According to the makers, the film will hit theatres on December 5 and will feature an ensemble cast. Actor Sara Arjun who made her debut as a child artist in 2011 will play the heroine in the film.

Sara is well-known for her portrayal of the titular character Ann Maria in the Malayalam film 'Ann Maria Kalippilaanu' in Mollywood. Sara's character was also unveiled in the teaser, which indicates that both Ranveer and Sara will play a couple. The age difference between 40-year-old Ranveer and Sara who is only 20 years old has evoked mixed responses from the public.

Helmed by Aditya Dhar of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' fame, the upcoming film is presented by Jio Studios and a B62 Studios, and produced by Aditya alongside Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. It featured Ranveer in an intense avatar and had glimpses of the fighting scenes from the film. Uploading the teaser on his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, "An inferno will rise. Uncover the true story of The Unknown Men. Dhurandhar on 5th December 2025."

The film, which was announced by Ranveer in July last year, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. The first look features an original composition by Shashwat, with vocals provided by Jasmine Sandlas. The track includes a collaboration with Hanumankind, the rising new-age artist whose genre-blending approach brings an edge to the project's sonic landscape, according to a press release.

Ranveer's last film is 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', which released in 2023. Directed by Karan Johar, the romantic drama also featured Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Anjali Anand, and Jaya Bachchan among others. It emerged as a hit at the box office.