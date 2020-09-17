Kerala records highest single-day spike of 4,351 COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's daily COVID-19 numbers crossed 4,000-mark for the first time on Thursday with 4,351 new infections being reported.
Out of the total cases reported, 4,081 contracted the disease through contact. Among them, the source of infection of 351 is yet to be traced, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his customary sunset briefing on Thursday.
Among the newly-infected, 71 are health workers. Sixteen of them are from Ernakulam, 15 from Thiruvananthapuram, 12 from Kasaragod, 8 each from Thrissur and Kannur, 3 each from Kollam, Palakkad, and Malappuram, 2 from Alappuzha, and one each from Pathanamthitta and Wayanad.
The state has reported 122,394 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 87,345 persons have been recovered. The remaining 34,314 patients are being treated in various hospitals.
Ten deaths were also recorded on the day, taking the official toll to 490.
More than 300 cases were reported in six districts on Thursday. Thiruvananthapuram topped the list with 820 new cases. This includes 804 contact cases.
Fifty-seven of the newly-infected came from abroad, while 141 came from other states.
The chief minister said pregnant women should undergo room quarantine in the wake of increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
He said admission to Plus One course should be done adhering to the COVID protocol. "The officials should ensure this when students arrive and leave after completing the admission procedures," he said.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's contact cases:
Thiruvananthapuram 804
Kozhikode 536
Ernakulam 358
Alappuzha 349
Malappuram 335
Thrissur 285
Kasragod 278
Kannur 232
Palakkad 211
Kollam 210
Kottaym 198
Pathanamthitta 107
Wayanad 99
Idukki 79
District-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 547
Kollam - 325
Pathanamthitta - 102
Alappuzha - 196
Kottayam - 120
Idukki - 47
Ernakulam - 357
Thrissur - 140
Palakkad - 114
Malappuram - 214
Kozhikode - 275
Wayanad - 79
Kannur - 97
Kasaragod - 124
Death toll rises to 490
COVID-19 has been confirmed for 10 persons who died between September 9 and 13.
Jayakumari (63, Pappanamcode in Thiruvananthapuram), Jacob (89, Engandiyoor in Thrissur) - Died on September 13.
Nizamuddeen (49, Kottappuram in Thiruvananthapuram) - Died on September 14
Mariyakkutty (75, Malappuram) - Died on September 15
Houwa Umma (73, Kallumthazham in Kollam), Abdullah (64, Valayam in Kozhikode), Jameela (62, Prakkulam in Kollam) - Died on September 9.
Sasidharan Nair (75, Kulakkada in Kollam), Sainulabdeen (67, Kallattumukku in Thiruvananthapuram) - Died on September 10
Abbas, 74 (Kodungalloor in Thrissur) - Died on September 11.
Testing & quarantine
2,13,595 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 1,89,759 are under home/institutional quarantine while 23,836 are in hospitals. As many as 3081 were admitted to hospitals on Thursday.
So far, 22,87,796 samples were tested in the state. A total of 45,730 samples were tested in 24 hours. In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 1,92,765 more samples were tested from priority groups.