Kerala records highest single-day spike of 4,351 COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's daily COVID-19 numbers crossed 4,000-mark for the first time on Thursday with 4,351 new infections being reported.



Out of the total cases reported, 4,081 contracted the disease through contact. Among them, the source of infection of 351 is yet to be traced, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his customary sunset briefing on Thursday.

Among the newly-infected, 71 are health workers. Sixteen of them are from Ernakulam, 15 from Thiruvananthapuram, 12 from Kasaragod, 8 each from Thrissur and Kannur, 3 each from Kollam, Palakkad, and Malappuram, 2 from Alappuzha, and one each from Pathanamthitta and Wayanad.

The state has reported 122,394 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 87,345 persons have been recovered. The remaining 34,314 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

Ten deaths were also recorded on the day, taking the official toll to 490.

More than 300 cases were reported in six districts on Thursday. Thiruvananthapuram topped the list with 820 new cases. This includes 804 contact cases.

Fifty-seven of the newly-infected came from abroad, while 141 came from other states.

The chief minister said pregnant women should undergo room quarantine in the wake of increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

He said admission to Plus One course should be done adhering to the COVID protocol. "The officials should ensure this when students arrive and leave after completing the admission procedures," he said.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's contact cases:

Thiruvananthapuram 804

Kozhikode 536

Ernakulam 358

Alappuzha 349

Malappuram 335

Thrissur 285

Kasragod 278

Kannur 232

Palakkad 211

Kollam 210

Kottaym 198

Pathanamthitta 107

Wayanad 99

Idukki 79

District-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 547

Kollam - 325

Pathanamthitta - 102

Alappuzha - 196

Kottayam - 120

Idukki - 47

Ernakulam - 357

Thrissur - 140

Palakkad - 114

Malappuram - 214

Kozhikode - 275

Wayanad - 79

Kannur - 97

Kasaragod - 124

Death toll rises to 490

COVID-19 has been confirmed for 10 persons who died between September 9 and 13.

Jayakumari (63, Pappanamcode in Thiruvananthapuram), Jacob (89, Engandiyoor in Thrissur) - Died on September 13.

Nizamuddeen (49, Kottappuram in Thiruvananthapuram) - Died on September 14

Mariyakkutty (75, Malappuram) - Died on September 15

Houwa Umma (73, Kallumthazham in Kollam), Abdullah (64, Valayam in Kozhikode), Jameela (62, Prakkulam in Kollam) - Died on September 9.

Sasidharan Nair (75, Kulakkada in Kollam), Sainulabdeen (67, Kallattumukku in Thiruvananthapuram) - Died on September 10

Abbas, 74 (Kodungalloor in Thrissur) - Died on September 11.

Testing & quarantine

2,13,595 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 1,89,759 are under home/institutional quarantine while 23,836 are in hospitals. As many as 3081 were admitted to hospitals on Thursday.

So far, 22,87,796 samples were tested in the state. A total of 45,730 samples were tested in 24 hours. In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 1,92,765 more samples were tested from priority groups.