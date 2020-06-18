28-year-old Excise driver dies of COVID-19 in Kannur, Kerala's toll at 22

Kerala reported one more death due to COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the toll to 22.

The deceased, Sunil Padiyur, a 28-year-old- driver with the Kerala State Excise Department, was under treatment at the Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur.

Sunil, who hails from Blathur in Kannur, had been on duty till June 12 with the Mattannur Excise office. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kannur on June 12 with fever and breathlessness. He tested positive for COVID-19 later.

He was diagnosed with pneumonia then and was shifted to the Medical College hospital on June 14 as his health deteriorated.

Attempts are on to trace the source of his infection.

Sunil had visited the Kannur District Hospital on on June 3 along with a person arrested by the department for the latter's mandatory COVID-19 test. He then accompanied the arrested to the government quarantine facility in Thottada.

Kannur district police chief Yathish Chandra evaluating the security arrangements in place at Blathur in Padiyur Panchayat, Kannur, which was declared as a containment zone after the excise personnel tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

COVID deaths in Kerala:

S Rameshan (67, Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram), Hussain (77, Irikkur, Kannur), P K Mohammed (70, Iritty, Kannur), Dinny Chacko (43, Chalakkudy, Thrissur), Kumaran (87, Engandiyoor, Thrissur), E Hamza Koy (61, Malappuram; former Santosh Trophy footballer), Shabnas (Edappal in Malappuram), Xavier (Kavanad, Kollam), Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad), Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram), Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode), Jose Joy (38, Pandanad, Chengannur), Joshy (68, Thiruvalla), Telangana native, Asiya (62, Kozhikode), Amina (52, Wayanad), Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur), Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam), Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram), Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry; died at Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur) and four-month-old baby (Malappuram).

Note: Though Mehraoof hailed from the Union Territory of Puducherry, his death has been included in Kerala's list based on a union government guideline, which stated that deaths should be accounted where it occurs irrespective of which state the person hailed from.