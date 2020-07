New Delhi: While the total number of COVID-19 cases in the world is close to crossing the 11 million mark, India on Sunday witnessed a spike of 24,850 in last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 6,73,165, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With a record-high cases registered in India, the active cases now stand at 2,44,814 and 19,268 deaths. A total of 4,09,083 persons has recovered and been discharged from hospitals.