Coach has absolutely thrown his captain and team under the bus: DK

New Delhi: Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has slammed Tamil Nadu coach Sulakshan Kulkarni for blaming skipper R Sai Kishore for their eventual loss to Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy semifinal.



Kulkarni had strongly criticised Sai Kishore's decision to bat first after winning the toss against Mumbai, saying "we lost the match at 9 o'clock on day one".

"We should have bowled but the captain had some different instinct. Ultimately, he is the boss... (From) 106/7, I knew before the match that this (Mumbai’s fightback) may happen," said Kulkarni after the loss.

Karthik, visibly upset by Kulkarni's remarks, expressed his disappointment through a social media post. He defended Sai Kishore as captain and said he was let down by the coach's lack of support.

"This is so WRONG. This is so disappointing from the coach... instead of backing the captain who has brought the team to the semis after 7 years and thinking it's a start for good things to happen, the coach has absolutely thrown his captain and team under the bus," said Karthik on X, highlighting the rift within the team.

Mumbai entered the final of the Ranji Trophy for a whopping 48th time after beating Tamil Nadu by an innings and 70 runs inside three days on Monday. Tamil Nadu after batting first, could only manage 146 runs in their first innings.

Despite a valiant effort by Sai Kishore, who claimed six wickets, Mumbai fought back strongly.

Shardul Thakur's heroic hundred and Tanush Kotian resilient 89 propelled Mumbai to a commanding total of 378 from 106/7.

Tamil Nadu faltered once again with the bat, collapsing for a mere 162 in their second innings, handing Mumbai a resounding victory.