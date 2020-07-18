COVID-19 Live | 34K new coronavirus cases, 671 deaths in India in 24 hrs

New Delhi: India recorded a spike of 34,884 COVID-19 cases and 671 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 10,38,716 cases. The total number of people succumbed to the disease rose to 26,273, the Union Health Ministry's data stated on Saturday.

India had crossed the one million mark with over 25,000 fatalities on Friday.

According to Health Ministry data, as many as 6,53,751 patients have recovered, almost twice the number of active patients at 3,58,692. The rate of recovery fell slightly to 62.93 per cent. India, however, remains the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil.

During the last 24 hours, 3,61,024 samples were tested, as the testing lab network continues to expand. So far, more than 1,206 labs have enabled people to undergo coronavirus tests.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 2,92,589 cases and 11,452 casualties followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,60,907 cases, including 2,315 deaths.

With 1,462 new coronavirus cases and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours, New Delhi recorded a total tally of 1,20,107 cases and 3,571 deaths.

States with more than 10,000 cases included Gujarat (46,430), Uttar Pradesh (45,163), Rajasthan (27,789), Madhya Pradesh (21,081), West Bengal (38,011), Haryana (24,797), Karnataka (55,115), Andhra Pradesh (40,646), Telangana (42,496), Assam (20,646), Jammu and Kashmir (12,757), Kerala (11,066), Odisha (16,110) and Bihar (23,589).

On the global front, the overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed the 14 million mark, while the deaths have topped to more than 6,01,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

