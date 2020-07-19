COVID-19 Live: Record single-day spike of 38.9k new cases in India, tally rises to 10.7 lakh

New Delhi: India on Sunday recorded the highest single day spike of 38,902 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in India.

Total positive cases in the country stand at 10,77,618 including 3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,423 cured/discharged/migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its morning update.

With 543 deaths, the toll has risen to 26,816 deaths.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,37,91,869 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to July 18. Of this 3,58,127 were tested on Saturday.

Global death toll above 600,000

Johns Hopkins University says the global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 600,000.

The university's tally as of Saturday night says the United States tops the list with 140,103 deaths. It is followed by 78,772 fatalities in Brazil and 45,358 in the United Kingdom.

The number of confirmed infections worldwide has passed 14.2 million, out of which 3.7 million are in the United States. There are over 2 million in Brazil and more than 1 million in India.

The World Health Organisation again reported a single-day record of new infections with 259,848.