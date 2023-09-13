Nipah in Kozhikode: No entry or exit to containment zones; banks, schools shut | Full List

Kozhikode: District Collector A Geetha on Tuesday released a list of containment zones in the district in light of the Nipah outbreak here.
Grama Panchayats & containment wards:
Ayanchery: 1,2,3,4,5,12,13,14,15
Maruthonkara:1,2,3,4,5,12,13,14
Thiruvalloor: 1,2,20
Kuttiady: 3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10
Kayakkodi: 5,6,7,8,9
Vilyappalli: 6,7
Kavilumpara: 2,10,11,12,13,14,15,16
Guidelines for containment zones:
- There will be no entry into or exit from containment zones. Each ward must be barricaded.
- Only medical shops and retailers of food and essentials are allowed to open. Shops are allowed to function strictly from 7 am to 5 pm.
- Medical shops and health centres and hospitals do not have time limit.
- Local self government offices and village offices must function with minimum staff. These offices have to encourage online transactions and avoid crowd as far as possible.
- Banks, schools and anganwadis must be closed until further order.
- Transportation through public roads in the containment zones must be banned. Vehicles travelling along National, state Highways are not allowed to stop in the containment zones . District transport officers and regional transport officers must ensure this.
- In the containment zones, people must keep social distance and use masks and sanitiser.