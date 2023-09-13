Nipah in Kozhikode: No entry or exit to containment zones; banks, schools shut | Full List

Kozhikode: District Collector A Geetha on Tuesday released a list of containment zones in the district in light of the Nipah outbreak here.

Grama Panchayats & containment wards:

Ayanchery: 1,2,3,4,5,12,13,14,15

Maruthonkara:1,2,3,4,5,12,13,14

Thiruvalloor: 1,2,20

Kuttiady: 3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10

Kayakkodi: 5,6,7,8,9

Vilyappalli: 6,7

Kavilumpara: 2,10,11,12,13,14,15,16

Guidelines for containment zones: