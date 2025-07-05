Idukki: For nearly two decades, she lived under a false identity, kept a low profile and blended into the crowd. But on Thursday, the long game ended. Police arrested 49-year-old Bineetha Thankappan from a private firm in Nedumbassery--19 years after she went into hiding following a gold loan fraud case.

A native of Palolil, Thankamani, Bineetha had pledged 50 grams of fake gold at the Federal Bank’s Kattappana branch in 2006 to secure a loan of ₹25,000. A case was registered, and though she was initially granted bail, she absconded soon after--evading court proceedings for nearly two decades.

Police made repeated visits to her home during the trial, but her relatives insisted they had no knowledge of her whereabouts. With no leads, the investigation eventually stalled, and the court declared her a proclaimed offender.

Recently, as part of a renewed crackdown on long-pending warrant cases, the police reopened the file. A confidential tip-off suggested that Bineetha was living in the Nedumbassery area.

The lack of a recent photograph made tracking her difficult. However, police eventually obtained one and launched a targeted search. She was traced to a private firm in Karakkunnath, Nedumbassery, where she had been working under a false name.

The arrest operation was led by Idukki DCRB DySP K R Biju and Kattappana DySP V A Nishad Monty, along with SCPOs Jayesh Mon, Jobin Jose, and WSCPO V V Sabeena Beevi.

