COVID-19 Live: India reports 37k new cases, tally approaches 12 lakh

New Delhi: India on Wednesday reported a spike of 37,724 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases stand at 11,92,915 including 4,11,133 active cases and 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its morning update.

With 648 deaths, the toll rose to 28,732 in the country.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,47,24, 546 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to July 20. Of these 3,43,243 were tested on Tuesday.

