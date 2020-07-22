{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS
Live Updates

COVID-19 Live: India reports 37k new cases, tally approaches 12 lakh

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
PTI19-07-2020_000092B
SHARE

New Delhi: India on Wednesday reported a spike of 37,724 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases stand at 11,92,915 including 4,11,133 active cases and 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its morning update.

With 648 deaths, the toll rose to 28,732 in the country.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,47,24, 546 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to July 20. Of these 3,43,243 were tested on Tuesday.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES