Kerala on alert after oil tanker bursts into flames off Sri Lanka coast

Colombo: Kerala is on alert as an oil tanker carrying crude from Kuwait to India burst into flames off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka on Thursday, leaving one of its 23 crew members missing and another injured.

The Panama registered tanker 'New Diamond' of Indian Oil Corp (IOC) was carrying 2,70,000 metric tonnes of crude oil from Kuwait to India when its engine room caught fire off the coast of Sangamankanda in the eastern district of Ampara. There was no damage to the cargo area.

Kerala Government has sought information from Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) on the damages the state's 600km coastline could face if there is an oil spill. Kerala State Pollution Control Board has also been alerted.

As per preliminary assessment, the government expects the oil to reach Kerala shores in short time in an oil spill scenario. The time could vary depending on the ocean current and the direction and speed of the wind.

A major oil spill, if happens, may cause severe damage to state's fisheries sector and environment. The state presently has no system in place to tackle oil spill crisis.

Search is on for missing person

The Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday said that one Filipino crew member remains missing, while they have rescued another Filipino national, a third engineer, who was injured. He was sent to hospital in Kalmunai in the eastern province.

The Navy also rescued the captain of the tanker and a crew member whose nationalities have not been given.

MV Helen, a vessel sailing in the area, rescued 3 Greeks and 16 Filipino crew members from the distressed vessel.

Sri Lankan Navy spokesman Capt Indika Silva said that at least four ships had been dispatched to carry out the rescue operation.

The naval ships were dispatched from the eastern port of Trincomalee and the southern port of Hambantota.

An injured crew member of the New Diamond, a very large crude carrier (VLCC) chartered by Indian Oil Corp (IOC), is seen being taken to an ambulance by navy officials, in Kalmunai, Sri Lanka September 3, 2020. Reuters

Indian Navy and Coast Guard in action

The Indian Coast Guard also pressed into action three of its ships and a Dornier aircraft after the Sri Lankan Navy sought assistance to control the fire onboard the oil tanker.

In a swift sea and air coordinated Search and Rescue (SAR) operation, the Coast Guard said it immediately diverted ICG Ships Shaurya, Sarang and Samudra Paheredar, besides a Dornier aircraft for the firefight on the oil tanker.

Two Russian anti-submarine warfare ships which were anchored at Hambantota Port since August 31 were also dispatched to the area to douse the fire, the spokesperson said.

Silva said there were 24 crew members on board New Diamond' when its engine room caught fire. The Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) said the oil tanker was carrying 270, 000 Metric Tonnes of oil from Kuwait to India.

MEPA chairperson Dharshani Lahandapura said that 100,000 liters of water was provided to the Naval vessels to try and douse the fire.

Sri Lanka Air Force was also deployed to provide assistance and a helicopter joined the rescue operation.

The crew members, except two, have left the tanker and are staying on rescue craft at sea, according to Russia's official Tass news agency.

At the time the fire broke out, the Panamanian-registered ship was about 38 nautical miles (70 kilometres) east of Sri Lanka. A statement released late on Thursday by the navy said the New Diamond, a very large crude carrier (VLCC), was crewed by 5 Greek and 18 Philippine nationals.

Photographs taken by Sri Lanka's air force showed extensive damage to the tanker's funnel, and thick black smoke and flames coming from the bridge, which is just behind the cargo area.

New Diamond sailed from the port of Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait, loaded with Kuwait Export Crude, Refinitiv Eikon tracking data showed. It was heading for the Indian port of Paradip, where state-run IOC has a 300,000 barrel-per-day refinery.