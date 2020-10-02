{{head.currentUpdate}}

Amid Hathras outrage, Yogi assures 'destruction of those who harm women'

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said his government is committed to womens' safety and those who even think of harming their self-respect will face total destruction.

The warning comes days after a Dalit woman was gangraped in Hathras by four men. She died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday morning.

"Total destruction of those who even think of harming the self respect of women in UP is inevitable," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

Such people will get exemplary punishment that would be remembered by future generations, he said.

"They will get such a punishment that it will set an example. The UP government is committed to the safety and development of mothers and daughters," he said, adding that "this is our resolve and promise."

